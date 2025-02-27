Lenovo Set to Unveil Game-Changing Solar Powered Laptop at Mobile World Congress

Lenovo is gearing up to unveil two innovative products at the Mobile World Congress (MWC): a solar-powered laptop and a Magic Bay module. Renowned leaker Evan Blass recently shared images of these concepts on X.

The solar-powered Lenovo Yoga boasts a unique lid made of solar cells, designed to charge the laptop continuously. Although the exact charging time remains unclear, this sustainable design has sparked significant interest.

Additionally, Lenovo will introduce the Magic Bay module, which enables users to attach up to two extra screens to a laptop. These supplementary screens feature a 360-degree hinge, facilitating various use cases. Notably, they draw power directly from the laptop, eliminating the need for an external power source.

While these concepts are exciting, their availability remains uncertain. Lenovo has consistently showcased cutting-edge innovations at tech events, and these latest reveals are generating considerable buzz.