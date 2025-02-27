Instagram May Launch Reels As Separate App, Says Reports

Instagram is reportedly considering launching its short-form video feature, Reels, as a separate app. To take on Chinese-owned Tik Tok as its future in the United States of America remains uncertain.

According to technology industry–focused business publication The Information, which cited a person who heard the remarks, the social media platform’s boss Adam Mosseri told staff about the potential move this week.

In 2018, Meta launched a standalone app called Lasso to compete with TikTok but it was later shut down, which raises question if this new apparent idea will be a success if implemented.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

A Reels app would be a more direct replica of TikTok, opening to a full-screen, scrolling display of short-form videos. Additionally, since Reels was recently extended to three minutes, there might be enough content to support the creation of a standalone Reels app.

Users may stay interested in the reels app longer if there is more content in a specialised Reels feed. Though that would also be a big move away from Instagram itself, it’s an intriguing idea.

Reels, across both Facebook and IG, are Meta’s fastest-growing content type. According to HYPEBOT they are now driving over 200 billion cumulative views per day. With over 50% of the posts people see in their Instagram feed now coming from Meta’s AI system rather than profiles you’ve chosen, Reels has benefited from Meta’s move to AI-recommended content.

Mosseri himself noted that Reels also now drive more engagement than posts.

“People are sharing to feeds less, but to stories more and (even photos and videos) in messages even more still”, he wrote.

Reels-only app, could be a devastating blow for Instagram, which is likely too much of a risk for Meta to actually undertake.