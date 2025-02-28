Makuni Departs Econet Wireless After 16 Of Service

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has announced the departure of its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Kezito Makuni, effective Friday. Makuni, a seasoned business executive and trained engineer, has been with the company for 16 years, playing a pivotal role in its growth and digital transformation journey.

In a statement, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe expressed its gratitude to Makuni for his contributions, wishing him the best in his future endeavors. Makuni’s exit coincides with an ongoing company-wide restructuring, which began last year with the announcement of a scheme of reconstruction. This restructuring effort aims to acquire fintech business units under EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited.

While Econet Wireless Zimbabwe did not provide further details on Makuni’s departure or potential replacement, industry insiders speculate that the company’s restructuring efforts may be a factor in Makuni’s decision to leave. As Econet Wireless Zimbabwe continues to navigate its transformation journey, the departure of a key executive like Makuni may raise questions about the company’s future direction.

The telecommunications industry in Zimbabwe is highly competitive, with Econet Wireless Zimbabwe competing with other major players such as NetOne and Telecel. As the company moves forward, it will be important to watch how Makuni’s exit impacts its operations and market position.

In related news, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has been expanding its services beyond traditional telecommunications, venturing into fintech and digital payments through its EcoCash platform. The company’s restructuring efforts are likely aimed at further developing these services and solidifying its position in the market.

As the telecommunications landscape in Zimbabwe continues to evolve, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s ability to adapt and innovate will be crucial to its success. The departure of Kezito Makuni marks a significant change for the company, and industry observers will be watching closely to see how Econet Wireless Zimbabwe navigates this transition.