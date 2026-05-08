Apple has agreed to pay $250 million to settle a class-action lawsuit accusing the tech giant of misleading customers about the artificial intelligence capabilities of Siri on its latest iPhone models, including the entire iPhone 16 line-up.

The lawsuit, filed in March 2025 by California resident Peter Landsheft, alleged that Apple launched a pervasive marketing campaign across all media platforms promoting the iPhone 16’s Apple Intelligence suite of features, including significant AI-driven enhancements to Siri. The company touted these capabilities as the cornerstone of the new iPhone’s appeal, promising consumers a product that would redefine smartphone use in the new AI economy.

“But Apple also knew none of it was true,” the lawsuit claimed. It further stated that under mounting pressure from outraged consumers and industry scrutiny, Apple was forced to acknowledge that the heralded Siri enhancements “did not exist then and do not exist now.”

Apple moved to dismiss the lawsuit in September 2025, arguing that its marketing was not misleading because nearly two dozen Apple Intelligence features had already been delivered and because the company had stated from the outset that these features would be rolled out over time.

Both parties have agreed to settle. The agreement is now awaiting judicial approval, with a hearing scheduled for June 17.

Who is eligible?

The settlement covers approximately 37 million devices purchased between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025. Eligible devices include all iPhone 16 models (iPhone 16, 16e, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max) as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Most importantly, You must have purchased the device in the United States.

How much can customers receive?

Eligible customers will receive $25 per device, though that amount could increase to as much as $95 per device depending on the total number of approved claims.

How to file a claim

A settlement website will be established in the coming weeks, according to the Clarkson Law Firm, which filed the lawsuit. Eligible customers will also be notified via email or mail.