iOS 26 Beta Adds Controversial Nudity Detection to FaceTime

Apple’s new iOS 26 beta has quietly introduced a feature that’s sparking debate across the tech community: automatic nudity detection in FaceTime. The update, discovered by developers testing the beta release, enables FaceTime to pause both video and audio during a call if the system detects what it deems “sensitive content”—namely nudity or someone undressing on screen.

The feature operates using on-device machine learning and was initially assumed to be part of Apple’s expanded child protection efforts. However, early testers have confirmed that the functionality appears active for all users by default, regardless of age or whether a child account is in use. When the system detects possible nudity, the video feed freezes, audio is muted, and a message appears stating: “Audio and video are paused because you may be showing something sensitive. If you feel uncomfortable, you should end the call.” Users are then prompted to either “Resume Audio and Video” or “End Call.”

The feature wasn’t mentioned during Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote nor detailed in official developer release notes, leading to concerns about transparency and user consent. While Apple has long championed user safety and privacy—particularly when it comes to minors—this real-time intervention in private FaceTime calls is pushing into new and controversial territory.

Many developers and privacy advocates are questioning the decision to apply the feature so broadly. Some warn that while the system is processed locally on the device, it still feels invasive, particularly in adult conversations where privacy expectations are high. “This kind of detection, even when processed on-device, feels intrusive,” one developer wrote on a forum. “It’s not clear what standards are being used to judge what’s ‘sensitive,’ and I didn’t knowingly opt into this.”

As of the latest beta build, there is no user-facing toggle in Settings to disable the feature, leaving testers to wonder whether Apple intends to keep the detection active for all users in the final public release. It remains unclear whether this is a temporary oversight or a deliberate design choice.

Apple has not yet issued a formal statement addressing the feature’s broader rollout, but the move is already drawing comparisons to the company’s previously abandoned CSAM scanning initiative from 2021. In that case, plans to scan iCloud Photos for illegal material using neural hashes were ultimately shelved after backlash over privacy risks—even though, like this FaceTime feature, the scans were meant to be performed on-device.

Despite technical safeguards, critics say the issue isn’t just about data security—it’s about trust, autonomy, and how much control users should retain over real-time communications on their personal devices. Even well-intentioned safety features can quickly become controversial when rolled out without transparency or clear user controls.

With iOS 26 expected to launch publicly later this year, all eyes are on Apple to clarify its intentions. Will this nudity detection feature be limited to child accounts as originally believed, or is it the beginning of a more proactive, AI-driven approach to content moderation across all of Apple’s communication platforms? For now, users and developers alike are left with more questions than answers.