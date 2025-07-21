AURA introduces Starlink Mobile Priority for Harare from only $39, Powers IoT, Smart Farming, and Fleet Connectivity
The wait is finally over for millions of Harare and surrounding residents who have been waiting for Starlink to open up capacity in congested cities as AURA Group, the country’s officially licensed Starlink reseller, has launched a dedicated suite of Mobile Priority Plans.
In a strategic move to enable smarter, data-driven operations across Zimbabwe’s industrial sectors, businesses and even individual needs on the go, a solution has finally been worked out through this authorised reseller to make connectivity easier and possible for the nation.
These new Starlink packages are tailored specifically for high-mobility and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications such as IoT, precision agriculture, fleet management, and remote asset monitoring.
Unlike standard residential or fixed-location plans, Mobile Priority is optimized for on-the-move connectivity, supporting installations on vehicles, mobile equipment, or rotating field sites. This makes it ideal for organizations with dispersed or dynamic operations.
For broadcasters, media practitioners, heavy content creators on the go, live bloggers on the go, mobile live events coverage and conferences ,or even funerals, this solution comes to respond directly to this ever increasing demand, offering a bespoke industrial solution.
The plans offer priority access to Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network with guaranteed throughput for high-demand environments. Data caps are tiered to suit various bandwidth needs and additional capacity can be added affordably.
|Plan
|Priority Data
|Price (USD)
|Standard
|25 GB
|$39.00
|Pro
|55 GB
|$45.00
|Elite
|120 GB
|$69.00
|Advanced
|320 GB
|$105.00
|Ultra
|450 GB
|$129.00
|Mega
|650 GB
|$185.00
Top-up pricing: $0.25 per additional GB of priority data
Sector Applications
- Precision Agriculture
Deployed on tractors, harvesters or pivot systems, Starlink provides connectivity for real-time telemetry, soil monitoring, drone mapping and smart irrigation scheduling. With mobile coverage, farms can digitize operations across wide acreages even in network dead zones.
- Fleet Management & Logistics
For logistics firms and public transport providers, these plans support GPS tracking, route optimization, dispatch communication and video monitoring whether in rural transit or cross-border routes.
- Industrial IoT & Remote Monitoring
Mobile Priority enables connectivity for mining, oil and gas and environmental monitoring systems. From sensor data transmission to remote diagnostics, the network supports continuous machine-to-cloud communication.
Technical Highlights
- LEO-based connectivitywith latency below 40ms
- Priority network accesseven during peak congestion
- Compatible with in-motion hardware mounts
- Easily integrated with solar-powered or hybrid systems
- Configurable with edge gateways and cloud sync protocols
AURA also provides on-site installation, system migration and technical support, streamlining deployment for operational teams.
Addressing Africa’s Infrastructure Gap
In regions where terrestrial infrastructure is sparse or non-existent, Starlink’s Mobile Priority service offers an agile, high-throughput alternative. With full national coverage and roaming capabilities, the platform is well suited to Africa’s distributed infrastructure challenges, particularly in agriculture, mining, transport and utilities.
Availability
Starlink Mobile Priority Plans are now available via AURA Group offices. For inquiries, integration support or enterprise deployment:
- 🌍auragrp.com
- 📞+263 775 163 894 | +263 775 408 600
- 📧[email protected]
