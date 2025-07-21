AURA introduces Starlink Mobile Priority for Harare from only $39, Powers IoT, Smart Farming, and Fleet Connectivity

The wait is finally over for millions of Harare and surrounding residents who have been waiting for Starlink to open up capacity in congested cities as AURA Group, the country’s officially licensed Starlink reseller, has launched a dedicated suite of Mobile Priority Plans.

In a strategic move to enable smarter, data-driven operations across Zimbabwe’s industrial sectors, businesses and even individual needs on the go, a solution has finally been worked out through this authorised reseller to make connectivity easier and possible for the nation.

These new Starlink packages are tailored specifically for high-mobility and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications such as IoT, precision agriculture, fleet management, and remote asset monitoring.

Unlike standard residential or fixed-location plans, Mobile Priority is optimized for on-the-move connectivity, supporting installations on vehicles, mobile equipment, or rotating field sites. This makes it ideal for organizations with dispersed or dynamic operations.

For broadcasters, media practitioners, heavy content creators on the go, live bloggers on the go, mobile live events coverage and conferences ,or even funerals, this solution comes to respond directly to this ever increasing demand, offering a bespoke industrial solution.

The plans offer priority access to Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network with guaranteed throughput for high-demand environments. Data caps are tiered to suit various bandwidth needs and additional capacity can be added affordably.

Plan Priority Data Price (USD) Standard 25 GB $39.00 Pro 55 GB $45.00 Elite 120 GB $69.00 Advanced 320 GB $105.00 Ultra 450 GB $129.00 Mega 650 GB $185.00

Top-up pricing: $0.25 per additional GB of priority data

Sector Applications

Precision Agriculture

Deployed on tractors, harvesters or pivot systems, Starlink provides connectivity for real-time telemetry, soil monitoring, drone mapping and smart irrigation scheduling. With mobile coverage, farms can digitize operations across wide acreages even in network dead zones. Fleet Management & Logistics

For logistics firms and public transport providers, these plans support GPS tracking, route optimization, dispatch communication and video monitoring whether in rural transit or cross-border routes. Industrial IoT & Remote Monitoring

Mobile Priority enables connectivity for mining, oil and gas and environmental monitoring systems. From sensor data transmission to remote diagnostics, the network supports continuous machine-to-cloud communication.

Technical Highlights

LEO-based connectivitywith latency below 40ms

Priority network accesseven during peak congestion

Compatible with in-motion hardware mounts

Easily integrated with solar-powered or hybrid systems

Configurable with edge gateways and cloud sync protocols

AURA also provides on-site installation, system migration and technical support, streamlining deployment for operational teams.

Addressing Africa’s Infrastructure Gap

In regions where terrestrial infrastructure is sparse or non-existent, Starlink’s Mobile Priority service offers an agile, high-throughput alternative. With full national coverage and roaming capabilities, the platform is well suited to Africa’s distributed infrastructure challenges, particularly in agriculture, mining, transport and utilities.

Availability

Starlink Mobile Priority Plans are now available via AURA Group offices. For inquiries, integration support or enterprise deployment: