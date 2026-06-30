The InnBucks Visa card has officially entered the card market. Available for a one-time purchase price of US$5, the card aims to simplify global transactions by linking directly to a user’s existing InnBucks USD wallet, removing the need to manage a separate bank account or fund a specific card balance.

The card is designed for global utility, functioning at Visa-enabled point-of-sale machines, ATMs, and international online stores. It supports popular services such as PayPal, Starlink, Netflix, DStv, and Google Ads.

However, it comes with specific limitations: it does not support digital wallets like Apple Pay or Google Pay, and it cannot receive international pay-outs directly, meaning funds from freelance work or monetisation platforms cannot be deposited onto the card.

While the acquisition cost is competitive, users should be aware of the associated transaction costs.

In terms of cost, InnBucks charges a 1.5% fee for local transactions and a 1.7% fee for international ones. Crucially, transactions are also subject to the standard 2% Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT).

On the positive side, InnBucks has stated there are no monthly maintenance fees, dormancy charges, or penalties for failed transactions.

The InnBucks Visa card is built for convenience, allowing users to spend directly from their USD wallet without needing a separate bank account.

However, unlike competitors such as EcoCash and O’mari, the InnBucks card does not currently offer a virtual card option. While it is a reliable tool for physical point-of-sale and online shopping, users who strictly prefer digital-only payments might find the lack of a virtual alternative limiting.

When choosing the right fintech card, it is helpful to see how InnBucks stacks up against other popular options in Zimbabwe.

Feature InnBucks Visa EcoCash Mastercard O’mari Visa Physical Card Yes Yes Yes Virtual Card No Yes Yes Purchase Price US$5 US$5 US$5 Intl. Transaction Fee 1.7% + 2% IMTT 1.5% + 2% IMTT 1.65% + 2% IMTT

Ultimately, the choice comes down to which ecosystem you already use most. If you are already an active user of the InnBucks platform, the physical Visa card offers a straightforward way to handle international payments without the complexity of traditional banking.