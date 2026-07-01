Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has started construction of the first phase of a solar power and battery storage project that will supply electricity to its telecommunications network and data centres.

The project, located at the planned 800-acre Econet Tech City in Harare, is the first stage of a solar power plant that will ultimately have a generation capacity of 100 megawatts (MW).

The development comes about two years after Econet unveiled plans for the Tech City project, which was conceived as a technology and innovation hub combining digital infrastructure, data centres, renewable energy and smart business facilities. Construction of the energy component has now commenced.

Econet Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr Douglas Mboweni, said the investment is intended to address one of the biggest causes of network service interruptions.

“Our analysis showed that the single biggest threat to network quality is no longer the telecommunications equipment itself, it’s power,” he said.

Mboweni said an internal assessment found that 58% of network service quality challenges stem from electricity outages and voltage fluctuations rather than faults in telecommunications equipment.

He said the company is investing in renewable energy so that critical infrastructure, including network facilities and data centres, can operate independently of the national electricity grid, with battery storage ensuring continuous power during periods of low solar generation.

In addition to the Tech City installation, Econet is deploying solar and battery systems at strategic network sites across Zimbabwe to improve network resilience and reduce dependence on diesel generators and an unreliable power supply.

Once completed, the 100MW solar plant will provide electricity for Econet’s Harare operations, with the national grid serving primarily as a backup. Surplus electricity generated by the facility is expected to supply businesses operating within the planned Tech City.

The investment is expected to enhance network availability, improve the reliability of broadband and mobile services, lower operating costs associated with backup power and support the company’s growing digital services, including cloud computing and data centre operations.

The project represents one of the largest private-sector investments linking renewable energy with digital infrastructure. It aligns with the country’s drive to expand clean energy generation, improve energy security and accelerate digital transformation as demand for broadband, cloud services and artificial intelligence applications continues to grow.

The project also reinforces the role of private investment in addressing power constraints that have affected critical infrastructure, while positioning Zimbabwe to support a more resilient digital economy through reliable, sustainable energy.