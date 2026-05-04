Inn bucks has removed its $1 monthly maintenance fee effective immediately, a move the company says addresses persistent customer complaints over hidden costs and usage barriers.

The fee, introduced in early 2023, had required users to pay $1 per month per active account regardless of transaction volume.

Consumer advocates estimated the levy affected over 300,000 active Inn bucks users, generating substantial revenue but discouraging low-balance customers from retaining accounts.

The monthly fee created a barrier for everyday Zimbabweans trying to save small amounts.

The change comes after months of social media complaints, with users noting the $1 fee often exceeded the interest earned on small balances.

For customers keeping $5 or less in their digital wallets, the fee effectively erased any savings gain.

Inn bucks also announced that users who paid the fee in the current billing cycle will receive a credit for future purchases. No other service charges or transaction fees will be raised to offset the change, according to the company.

The platform, integrated with major retail chains including Pick n Pay and OK Zimbabwe, processes over $4 million in monthly grocery-linked transactions.

What this means for the everyday user means no more monthly fee,payment is only required when transacting and simple, clear and flexible pricing. However, third party and IMTT still apply where applicable.

Customers can verify the fee removal on their next transaction receipt or through the Inn bucks mobile app settings menu.