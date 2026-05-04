The International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA) is supporting Zimbabwe’s transition to a fully digital seed management system through a new platform designed to improve seed quality control, traceability and nationwide distribution.

The initiative announced as part of ongoing agricultural modernization efforts, is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of farmers across the country.

According to project coordinators, the digital platform will centralize key functions of the seed value chain including certification, producer registration, inspection reporting and supply monitoring, replacing slow, paper based processes that have long hindered efficiency. The system also allows real time tracking of seed movement, enabling regulators and farmers to verify quality and authenticity.

Government officials say the upgrade comes at a crucial time as Zimbabwe works to strengthen food security and build climate resilient agricultural systems. The digital seed platform is expected to reduce cases of fake or uncertified seed, improve planning for national seed demand and ensure farmers gain faster access to improved varieties.

The initiative is being rolled out in partnership with local agricultural institutions and complements broader national efforts to digitize the farming sector. These include increased use of remote sensing tools, data driven extension services and climate smart technologies aimed at boosting productivity.

ICARDA, which supports similar programs across Africa and the Middle East, says the digital transformation of Zimbabwe’s seed system will help standardize quality, reduce losses and create transparency across the supply chain, ultimately improving yields and strengthening farmer livelihoods.

Authorities expect the platform to be fully integrated across major seed producers and regulatory agencies as implementation progresses.