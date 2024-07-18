ICT Ministry Partners Satcom Technologies For E Learning Solutions

Government through the ministry of Information Communication Technologies (ICT) has engaged Satcom Technologies in partnership with Yahsat to implement advanced satellite solutions that will transform the nation’s education by providing e learning solutions.

ICT minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera said the partnership will enable efficient swift connectivity in both urban and rural schools and ensure reliable communication even in the most challenging environments.

Speaking during the event ICT minister Dr Mavetera said, “Satcom you are very knowledgeable and we value you contribution to the ICT industry, we are glad to implement e learning models and we need you in implementing them and this will improve the current teaching and learning process.

Satcom will help us in implementing e learning and distance learning and l have spoken to the ministry of Primary and Secondary schools to promote ICT issues in schools and we want your interventions because we want what you are going to bring to Zimbabwe as well as empowering a bright future for all”.

The use of Internet Of Things and Artificial services is going to give us the great government we need and Zimbabwe should be a digital hub henceforth we need the digital order and digital order brought by Satcom and this can be one of the solution to enhance our digital landscape”.

Tafadzwa Collins Semu, CEO of Satcom Technologies, said “We are excited to join forces with Yahsat to unlock the immense potential of satellite connectivity in Zimbabwe. Our partnership will play a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide, fostering economic growth, and enabling access to vital services for our communities.” High Level Forum and Satcom.

The collaboration is part of Yahsat’s ongoing expansion across the African continent, enabling key economic sectors, government departments, and organizations to harness the power of satellite connectivity.