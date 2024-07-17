Satcom Technologies Unveils Advanced Satellite Solutions

SATCOM Technologies in partnership with Yahsat unveiled advanced satellite solutions that will transform the nation’s healthcare and education landscape as well as empowering a bright future for all, in Harare today.

Speaking during the unveiling ICT minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera said, “Satcom you are very knowledgeable and we value you contribution to the ICT industry, we are glad to implement e learning models and we need you in implementing them and this will improve the current teaching and learning process”.

Tafadzwa Collins Semu, CEO of SATCOM Technologies,said “We are excited to join forces with Yahsat to unlock the immense potential of satellite connectivity in Zimbabwe. Our partnership will play a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide, fostering economic growth, and enabling access to vital services for our communities.”High Level Forum and Satcom.

The e learning solution will also do a lot of in enabling long distance learning and the enhancement of telemedicine and satellite communication opportunities.

The collaboration is part of Yahsat’s ongoing expansion across the African continent, enabling key economic sectors, government departments, and organizations to harness the power of satellite connectivity.