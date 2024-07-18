Zimbabwe Installs 27 5G Base Stations – POTRAZ

By Ross Moyo

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ)’s 2024 first-quarter sector performance report, indicates Zimbabwe has installed a total of 27 5G base stations as of March this year.

Apparent preference by mobile network operators (MNO’s) to deploy higher data capacity 3G and 4G (LTE) base stations compared to 2G base stations, has been necessitated by an upward trend caused by continuous uptake of internet services and advanced infrastructure.

“Internet penetration rate has been on an upward trend spurred by the continuous uptake of Internet-centric services as well as increased investment in infrastructure, like fibre optic cables and the rollout of LTE and 5G mobile networks,” said POTRAZ.

POTRAZ also stated that, digital transformation is becoming a reality as evidenced by a surge in data consumption through increased use of online trading platforms, e-government, growth in other digital platforms, and the Internet of Things (IoT).