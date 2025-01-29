ICT Minister Opens POTRAZ Data Privacy Symposium

The Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Dr. Tatenda Mavetera, officially opened the 2nd edition of the POTRAZ Data Privacy Week Symposium, reinforcing Zimbabwe’s commitment to safeguarding digital privacy in an increasingly interconnected world.

Addressing a distinguished audience of government officials, industry leaders, regulatory authorities, and privacy advocates, Dr. Mavetera underscored the critical role of data privacy in fostering trust, innovation, and economic growth.

“In an era where data drives economies, empowers innovation, and shapes governance, privacy is no longer a luxury it is a fundamental human right,” she declared.

Zimbabwe has embraced digital transformation at an unprecedented rate, with advancements in mobile banking, e-government services, and fintech solutions revolutionizing how citizens interact with technology. However, this progress also presents new risks, including cyber threats, identity theft, and data breaches.

Dr. Mavetera highlighted the pivotal role of the Cyber and Data Protection Act of 2021, which established the legal foundation for protecting citizens’ personal information. She commended POTRAZ for its efforts in enforcing compliance, raising public awareness, and building capacity through the training of data protection officers.

“While we celebrate the progress made, we must acknowledge that challenges persist. Cybercrime syndicates are becoming more sophisticated, and gaps in digital literacy leave vulnerable populations exposed,” she warned.

To address these concerns, the Minister called for greater collaboration between the government, private sector, and civil society to share intelligence and resources in combating cyber threats. She also emphasized the importance of investment in homegrown digital security solutions and the need for inclusive policies that ensure rural communities, women, and youth are not left behind in privacy advocacy.

POTRAZ, as the national regulator, was urged to strengthen its leadership in privacy governance, continue updating regulatory frameworks, and hold violators accountable. The Minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the establishment of a fully functional Security Operations Centre to enhance national cybersecurity.

Dr. Mavetera applauded ongoing efforts to develop a Public Interest Disclosure (Protection of Whistleblowers) Act, aligning with global best practices in data protection and transparency.

She also urged all stakeholders to take an active role in promoting data privacy, reminding the audience that privacy is not just a regulatory issue but a collective responsibility.

“Privacy is the bedrock of dignity and freedom in the digital age. As we commemorate Privacy Week, let us renew our resolve to protect every Zimbabwean’s right to a safe and secure digital future.”