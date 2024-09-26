Aura Group Launches Starlink Reseller Partnership

In a major stride toward bridging Zimbabwe’s digital divide, the Aura Group has officially launched its partnership with Starlink as a licensed reseller. This collaboration is set to provide high-speed satellite internet to underserved areas across the country, offering reliable and affordable connectivity that could transform various sectors, including education, healthcare, and agriculture.

The launch was held at the Sabre Business premises in Harare graced by the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr. Tatenda Mavetera, alongside the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr. Jenfan Muswere. Speaking at the event, Dr. Mavetera emphasized the significant role Starlink’s satellite technology will play in enhancing connectivity for marginalized communities.

“The introduction of low-earth-orbit satellite technology such as Starlink represents a transformative opportunity for Zimbabwe’s underserved and marginalized communities,” said Dr. Mavetera. “In areas previously hindered by inadequate connectivity, we are witnessing the first launch of a properly licensed reseller partnership in satellite technology for Zimbabwe.”

Through this partnership, Aura Group will distribute Starlink’s satellite kits to its customers, extending internet access to remote locations that have long struggled with connectivity issues. Samuelle Dimairho, Co-Founder and CEO of Aura Group, expressed optimism about the initiative’s potential to drive digital inclusion and economic growth.

In a bid to support public institutions, Aura Group has already donated Starlink kits with three months of free internet access to various government hospitals, state universities, and colleges. The group plans to extend these donations to additional institutions selected by the Ministries of ICT, Agriculture, Mines, and Primary and Secondary Education.

With Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet now within reach, Zimbabwe is poised to make significant strides toward closing the digital gap and fostering inclusive growth. This launch marks a pivotal moment in the country’s journey towards nationwide digital transformation.