Powertel Launches $30 Data Package; lntegrates Fibre Optics With GEO And LEO Satelite Technology

Information and Communications Technology company Powertel Communications integrates the new strategic Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) with existing superior fiber technologies to deliver superior internet speeds, low latency and network reliability amid restructuring of the telecommunications market.

ICT company will launch a low-latency internet connection with limited speeds at Midlands State University this Friday, Powertel’s Acting Managing Director, Willard Nyangwande, stated that the company is focused on restructuring the digital landscape.

The launch will integrate geostationary and low Earth orbits, ensuring customers access superior internet speeds and a reliable network and the adoption increases support for growing demand, high bandwidth application, reaching undeserved communities and enhanced broadband speeds.

Addressing journalists at a media briefing on Connectivity Products Update in Harare Nyangwande said the company is centered on the restructuring of the digital landscape.

“ln real life you can never beat fiber that is why people are investing in undersea cables worldwide and we have invested in fibers to match any technology and we installed fiber from Harare to Mozambique linking Zimbabwe to undersea cables, Beitbridge boarder post connecting through South Africa, Bulawayo through Victoria Falls to Kazungula boarder post and Bulawayo to Botswana To (BTC),These gateways are being transmitted using Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority pilots owned by the government and internet is affordable through these gateways.

As Powertel we do not panic we embrace and adopt new players and adopt them because we use these technologies as back up rather because of network redundancy we have built”.

He added that, “We want to acquire latest technologies by continuously researches because we do not want people to embrace overnight products, we are here to stay and we will continue the fusion of the new technologies and old technologies thus versatility and all weather connectivity”