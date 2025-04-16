OpenAI Takes Aim at X and Meta with New Social Media Project

OpenAI is reportedly stepping into the social media ring. According to an exclusive report from The Verge, the AI powerhouse is developing an X-like platform that could soon rival the likes of Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter), and Meta’s social juggernauts, Facebook and Instagram.

While the project is still in its infancy, sources say there’s already a working internal prototype. This early version centers on a social feed powered by ChatGPT’s image generation capabilities suggesting that the platform could be deeply integrated with OpenAI’s creative AI tools.

So far, OpenAI has kept details close to the chest, and it’s unclear whether the new network will emerge as a standalone app or live inside the existing ChatGPT ecosystem. But the ambition behind the project is clear: creating a social layer that not only showcases AI-generated content but also gives OpenAI direct access to the goldmine of real-time data, something Musk and Meta already benefit from to train their own AI models.

In an intriguing development, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reportedly been seeking informal feedback from people outside the company, hinting at how seriously the initiative is being taken internally.

The company has not made any public announcements, and there’s no word yet on whether this social experiment will ever reach a public launch. Still, the existence of a prototype signals that OpenAI is actively exploring ways to expand its influence beyond AI tools and into the vibrant, volatile world of social media.

With AI as its backbone and a focus on generative content, OpenAI’s platform could look and feel very different from today’s dominant social networks. Whether it becomes the next big thing or another promising idea left on the cutting room floor remains to be seen.