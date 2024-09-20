Huawei Launches Mate XT Ultimate Design Smartphone

Global tech giant Huawei has launched its Mate XT Ultimate Design smartphone, a folding phone that can transform into a 10.2-inch tablet.

Huawei described this development as “the first-ever commercial triple foldable phone”, the main innovation of the Mate XT Ultimate Design is a flexible OLED touchscreen that is hinged in two directions.

When fully unfolded, the 3,000-pixel 10.2-inch screen delivers what the brand called “cinema-level immersive viewing” with a screen ratio of 16 by 11.

The device switches automatically between single, dual and triple screen modes as the screen unfolds, with dual-screen mode offering roughly square proportions and the fully unfolded device operating like a tablet.

To achieve the novel technical feat of a triple-fold screen, Huawei developed a hinge system that uses two tracks working in tandem to enable both inward and outward folds.

The hinges incorporate 26 precision cams that facilitate smooth opening and closing, with components made from strengthened steel to ensure durability.

Other key features of the phone include its array of four cameras, including one with a ten-stop variable aperture telephoto lens that allows the user to control how much light enters the camera.

Ultimate Design is Huawei’s premium label and the phone incorporates crafted elements including layered steel construction visible along the case edges and the octagonal camera surround.

The back of the phone is wrapped in red or black leather inlaid with the Ultimate Design logotype in gold to match the finish of the metal components.