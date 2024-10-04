Havard University Honors Strive Masiyiwa With Prestigious Award

Founder of the Econet Group and Cassava Technologies Strive Masiyiwa was awarded the prestigious W. E. B. Du Bois Medal for his remarkable contributions to African and African American history and culture and his innovative approach to business and philanthropy, the award ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Hutchins Centre for African & African American Research at Harvard University.

The W. E. B. Du Bois Medal is Harvard’s highest accolade in African and African American studies, and Mr. Masiyiwa was among eight distinguished individuals recognized for their exceptional work and dedication to advancing social justice. Other honorees included Academy Award-winning filmmaker Spike Lee and Emmy Award-winning actor LeVar Burton.

Director of the Hutchins Centre Henry Louis Gates praised the honorees for their unwavering commitment to combating societal issues such as racism, sexism, and xenophobia and he emphasized the importance of recognizing their efforts in protecting freedom of thought and expression while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of people of African descent.

Masiyiwa’s influence extends beyond telecommunications, where he has made significant strides through his ventures like the Econet Group and Cassava Technologies his leadership in philanthropy, particularly through the Higherlife Foundation, has transformed the lives of over 300,000 African youth through educational scholarships. Additionally, as the African Union’s Special Envoy for COVID-19, he played a pivotal role in managing the continent’s pandemic response

Glenn H. Hutchins, co-founder of North Island and Chairman of the Hutchins Centre’s National Advisory Board, acknowledged the transformative impact of the honorees across various fields, stating that their achievements set new standards in academia, business, and the arts.

Furthermore , Masiyiwa’s commitment to agriculture and food security, particularly through his chairmanship of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, earned him the Norman E. Borlaug World Food Prize Medallion. His global leadership is reflected in his board memberships with organizations like Netflix Inc. and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.