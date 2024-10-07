Space X, T-Mobile Team Up To Restore Internet Connectivity With Starlink

SpaceX stepped in to provide Starlink satellite systems in the hardest hit areas to restore internet connectivity and now the relief efforts have intensified with the FCC granting the company and its partner T-Mobile a temporary license to launch their direct-to-cell service.

Initially slated to go live by the end of the year, the direct-to-cell service can bring coverage to areas with no signal towers using Starlink satellites and T-Mobile’s PCS G Block spectrum. The rollout has seemingly been delayed due to a disagreement between Starlink, the FCC and T-Mobile’s rivalas over Space X request for a waiver on the out-of-band power flux-density (PFD) limit.

Space X announced the development through its X account which read, “SpaceX and T-Mobile have been given emergency special temporary authority by the FCC to enable Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capability to provide coverage for cell phones in the affected areas of Hurricane Helene.

The satellites have already been enabled and started broadcasting emergency alerts to cell phones on all networks in North Carolina. In addition, we may test basic texting (SMS) capabilities for most cell phones on the T-Mobile network in North Carolina.

SpaceX’s direct-to-cell constellation has not been fully deployed, so all services will be delivered on a best-effort basis”.

SpaceX says that the satellites have started sending emergency alerts to cell phones on all networks in North Carolina. The company is also testing basic texting capabilities for handsets on T-Mobile’s network in North Carolina, with SMS now working on test devices.