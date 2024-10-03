Netone Sponsors Second Album Honde Valley Marathon: Registration Now Open

The NetOne Albun Honde Valley Marathon has announced its second edition, with NetOne reaffirming its commitment as the principal sponsor.

The marathon, scheduled for November 23, 2024, will feature a full marathon, half marathon, and 10km events. Participants will traverse the scenic Honde Valley, starting at Hauna Business Center.

Speaking during a press conference in Harare this afternoon, marathon founder Alois Bunjira expressed deep gratitude to NetOne for their continued support.

“Netone has upped the stakes as well for us and we really do appreciate it’s commitment. They will be our main sponsor once again.

NetOne’s sponsorship aligns with Albun core values, promoting healthy lifestyles and community engagement, notably active OneMoney users will receive prizes on race day, adding an exciting element to the competition.

“This race aligns with our core values which are environmental stewardship,sustainable development and community engagement. “We’re proud to support this event, fostering unity and healthy living”, NetOne PR officer Rudo Vicente remarked.

Registration is now open, with early bird discounts available until October 31. Interested participants can register online or at designated locations.

Last year’s inaugural event drew over 300 participants, with organizers expecting increased numbers this year.

The NetOne Albun Honde Valley Marathon promises to be an exhilarating experience for athletes and spectators alike, showcasing Zimbabwe’s natural beauty and community spirit.