SIM Swapping Scam: Pensioner Lost Millions To Hackers

There is a sophisticated hacking scheme of SIM swapping attacks which left a 54-year-old pensioner with a reduced retirement package. The victim, Edson Chisina, had his phone compromised by hackers who obtained a duplicate SIM card, allowing them to access his bank accounts and steal millions.

The attack occurred on the same day Chisina’s retirement packages were deposited into his accounts, totaling ZWL370,759,874.73. The hackers made several transactions, transferring large sums of money to various bank accounts, including ZWL50,000,000 to Bluelight Logistics and Wembly Investments, and ZWL30,000,000 to Sibusiso Nleya’s bank account.

Chisina only discovered the unauthorized transactions after obtaining a replacement SIM card on December 23, 2023. He immediately reported the matter to the authorities, leading to the arrest of three suspects, Miriam Matiyenga, 47, Chipo Moyana, 45, and Oswald Nyika, 35.

The incident highlights the vulnerability of mobile phone users to SIM swapping attacks, which can be used to gain unauthorized access to bank accounts, email, and other sensitive information. The attack also underscores the importance of robust security measures, including two-factor authentication and regular monitoring of account activity.

Experts warn that SIM swapping attacks are becoming increasingly common, with hackers using various tactics to obtain duplicate SIM cards, including social engineering and insider threats.

To protect against SIM swapping attacks, mobile phone users are advised to:

– Regularly monitor their account activity

– Enable two-factor authentication

– Use strong passwords and PINs

– Be cautious of suspicious calls or messages from their mobile operator

– Report any unauthorized transactions or account activity to their bank and mobile operator immediately.

The incident is a stark reminder of the need for vigilance in the digital age, and the importance of protecting sensitive information from cyber threats.