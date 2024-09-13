Grand Tour Illegally Smuggle Silver Out Of Zimbabwe Via Botswana Border & Airs Crime Today

By Ross Moyo

Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May inadvertently smuggled silver into Botswana, illegally from Zimbabwe and will air their perfect crime today on their last television episode.



As the world holds its breathe to watch their last, the trio revealed their crime in an interview with international media albeit without their knowledge until they had committed the offence.

Will the Zimbabwean authorities act on these guests they opened their doors for?

Proof they smuggled silver into Botswana was seen and heard when Hammond confirmed saying,

“We carried it off with style, and panache,” said Hammond.

”They thought that they got away with it,” Mariella Frostrup the journalist who exposed the trio on her show continued on the illegal smuggling.

“They were all breathing a sign of relief. But of course, now it’s going to be on television across the globe and very hard to miss the fact that you’ve committed that crime, just saying.”

Clarkson added, “Just in case when you see that you think, ‘Why are they that nervous about crossing into [Botswana]?’ That’s the bit that you didn’t see in the show.”

Hammond said the Grand Tour finale ends on trio’s ‘own terms’ with the TV star currently enjoying the biggest success of his career with Clarkson’s Farm, a series also airing on Amazon’s subscription service that documents his attempts to run the 1,000-acre farm purchased in 2008.

The 2021 premiering, saw Clarkson extend his business empire by purchasing a Cotswolds pub for £1m, something he is developing a brand new series about, which will no doubt include the grim discovery he made outside the country boozer earlier this week.

Top Gear now The Grand Tour: One for The Road airs on Prime Video today on Friday 13 September it’s last and in Zimbabwe.

The Grand Tour stars will reveal the ‘international crime’ committed without realising in final episode according to the Exclusive, Clarkson, Hammond, and May confirmed their last adventure which by their confession may have led to some illicit activity.

Clarkson revealed he, Richard Hammond and James May inadvertently have committed an international crime in the final episode of the Grand Tour.

This after the trio celebrated the end of their 22-year partnership at an event in London on Tuesday (10 September), coming after they dissolved their joint company W Chump and Sons, which produces the Prime Video series.

“I have to be a little bit careful because I believe the ambassador for Zimbabwe is here,” Clarkson began.

“One of the bits of the story that’s disappeared, which will make this not make sense, is that we discovered that in Zimbabwe you can buy silver for pennies, really surprisingly cheap.

“So we decided to buy a lot of it and use it to fashion accessories for our cars. Then when we got to the border with Botswana, we thought, ‘Oh, sh*t, we’ve got all this silver’.”

Chipping in Hammond added: “We weren’t supposed to have it”.

“So we had to get across into Botswana without anybody noticing that we’ve got quite a lot of silver about our person,” Clarkson continued.

“You smuggled silver, huge amounts of it into Botswana,” Mariella Frostrup, who hosted the event interjected as she called the trio “perhaps the world’s dumbest criminals.”