Potraz issues Starlink Zim Only 2 Licenses, Telecommunication Licence for Network Services & ISP

By Ross Moyo

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz)director general, Dr Gift Machengete only issued two licenses to Elon Musk Space X owned Star link Zimbabwe.



In a statement TechnoMag is in possession of, Dr Machengete said Potraz issued two licences to Starlink Zimbabwe on September 6, 2024 namely the Telecommunication Licence for Network Services and the Internet Services Provider (National) Licence.

Following this milestone, the Potraz boss revealed in the same statement that his Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has henceforth also banned the sale and distribution of Starlink kits by unlicensed service providers.

Machengete said Government is moving to regulate the sale of end-user kits from the global satellite-based internet service provider.

Potraz ban follows the issuance of the two licences to Starlink, which has since gone live, as Zimbabwe joins a select group of African countries using high-speed, low-cost broadband internet services.

Dr Gift Machengetes statement said those who will sell the kits should not only be cleared by his organisation, but should be holders of licences for that purpose.

The DG added that the clearance and licensing framework applies to both new and existing internet service providers and network operators.

“This Licence-stack authorises Starlink to provide Internet Services throughout Zimbabwe using the Starlink Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Constellation. In

providing Internet Services in Zimbabwe, Starlink is engaging Agencies, including established Network Operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) for the distribution of User Terminals (kits) and as appropriate, the provision of managed end-user services,” he said.

“It is a condition of the Starlink Licences that such Agencies, Dealers and ISPs shall be subject to clearance by POTRAZ. This condition applies to both existing and prospective ISPs and Network Operators. The sale or distribution of Starlink User Terminals without appropriate licensing and clearance is, therefore, an offence punishable by law.”