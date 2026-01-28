By Ross Moyo

The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Anastacia Mavetera, has acknowledged that the taxation burden on the sector is a major contributor to high product pricing and tariffs for millions of subscribers. Addressing telecommunications players recently, Mavetera said, “We will engage finance ministry to reduce tax.”

The minister emphasized that the high taxes are affecting the sector’s growth and affordability of ICT services for citizens. She assured stakeholders that she will be engaging her counterpart, the Minister of Finance, to discuss possible tax reductions.

“We acknowledge the operational challenges faced by operators, including infrastructure costs and foreign currency pressures. However, we believe that reducing taxes will help alleviate these challenges and make ICT services more accessible and affordable for all Zimbabweans,” Mavetera said.

The ICT sector has seen significant growth, with mobile penetration exceeding 103% and investment growth of 14.5%. The government has launched initiatives to promote digital inclusion, including the Presidential Internet Scheme and digital skills programs.

Mavetera called on operators to work with the government to address the challenges facing the sector and drive digital transformation. The meeting highlighted the importance of collaboration between the government and private sector in driving Zimbabwe’s digital agenda.

The government’s efforts to address the high cost of ICT services are expected to drive innovation, investment, and skills development in the sector. With the right strategies and partnerships, Zimbabwe can overcome challenges and achieve its Vision 2030 goals.

The minister’s announcement has been welcomed by stakeholders, who hope that the tax reduction will lead to lower data costs and improved services for consumers.