Google is replacing SMS codes with QR codes for Gmail authentication

Google is set to replace SMS codes with QR codes for account verification in Gmail, addressing various security issues associated with SMS authentication. This change is intended to mitigate the risks posed by widespread SMS abuse, as stated by Google to Forbes.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi



Currently, when logging into Gmail, users receive a six-digit code via SMS. However, this method has vulnerabilities, such as the potential for scammers to gain unauthorized access to phone numbers, undermining the security of SMS codes.



In the upcoming months, users will instead scan a QR code using their phone’s camera to verify their accounts, eliminating the need for SMS codes. More information about this transition will be released soon.



The effectiveness of SMS codes relies on user access to their phones and the security measures of their carriers. Unfortunately, fraudsters have found ways to manipulate carriers, allowing them to hijack phone numbers and compromise SMS security.