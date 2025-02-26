Current NewsLocal tech NewsTechTech NewsWorld

You can now change audio into text using Whatsapp

WhatsApp has rolled out a highly anticipated feature that allows users to read transcripts of voice messages, making it easier to get the message without having to listen.

Whether in a quiet environment, unable to play audio, or simply preferring to read, users can now transcribe voice messages with just a tap. The feature works by pressing and holding a voice message and selecting the “Transcribe” option, instantly converting speech into text.

This addition enhances accessibility and convenience, particularly for those who may have difficulty listening to audio messages or need to quickly scan information. WhatsApp continues to innovate, ensuring that users have more flexibility in how they communicate.

