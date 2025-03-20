Google Expands AI-Driven Healthcare Tools, Enhances Search and Medical Data Access

Google has announced an expansion of its healthcare initiatives, unveiling new AI-powered features for Search, enhanced medical record APIs, and open AI models for drug discovery.

The announcements aim to improve access to health information and streamline medical data management.

Google is expanding its “knowledge panels” for health-related queries, utilizing AI and ranking systems to provide more comprehensive information.

This update also extends language support for healthcare queries in Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese on mobile devices.

The company is introducing “What People Suggest,” a new Search feature on mobile in the U.S., which leverages AI to aggregate user experiences from online forums regarding various health conditions.

This feature aims to provide diverse perspectives alongside expert medical information.