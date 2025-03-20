AI Tool Creates Detailed 3D Map of Mouse Brain Metabolism

University of Florida (UF) researchers have developed a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) tool capable of generating high-resolution, 3D maps of the mouse brain’s metabolism, a development that could advance the understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

The research details the creation of “MetaVision3D,” a powerful computational tool that allows scientists to explore the brain in unprecedented detail.

Like a “Google Earth” for the brain, users can zoom in and out from any angle to examine the full set of molecules that provide energy for brain functions.

The team, led by Ramon Sun, Ph.D., utilized UF’s HiPerGator supercomputer to develop MetaVision3D. As a demonstration of its capabilities, they generated 3D interactive atlases of the brains of both normal mice and mouse models of Alzheimer’s and Pompe disease.

The database and web server have been made publicly accessible to support further research into the link between metabolism and neurological conditions.

“Using our methodology, we can map thousands of molecules in the brain and precisely where they are located inside each brain region. It is unprecedented,” said Sun, director of the Center for Advanced Spatial Biomolecule Research and associate director for innovation of UF’s McKnight Brain Institute.

The 3D reconstructions offer a level of detail not available in traditional 2D maps, providing new insights into cellular metabolism and disease mechanisms.

To create the 3D maps, the researchers scanned 79 thin sections of mouse brains using advanced imaging technology to identify and count molecules crucial for brain function. AI was then used to align the images and reconstruct the whole brain metabolome, the collection of molecules that provide energy for the brain.

“You can explore and examine molecules that influence thinking, memory and brain health, including those involved in neurodegenerative diseases. You can map all the different molecules and how they are organized and distributed in fine brain structures,” Sun explained.

Researchers believe this new tool could pave the way for the development of more targeted treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, as it allows for a more precise understanding of affected brain areas.