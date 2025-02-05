New University on the Cards as Govt Approves University of Matopo

Matabeleland South province is poised to welcome its third higher education institution, the University of Matopo, following the government’s approval of the proposal. This new university is an extension of the Brethren in Christ Church’s (BICC) commitment to education, and it will join Solusi University and Gwanda State University in serving the province.

The BICC has a long history of investing in education, with institutions like Matopo High School, Mtshabezi High School, and Wanezi High School already under its umbrella. The proposal for the University of Matopo was given the green light by the Higher Education Quality Assurance Committee (HEQAC) of the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE).

ZIMCHE Chief Executive Officer Professor Kuzvinetsa Dzvimbo confirmed that the institution has been granted provisional registration, effective from January 10, 2025, to January 11, 2026. This approval allows the university to develop its physical facilities, assemble academic resources, and submit academic programs for consideration and approval by ZIMCHE.

“The provisional registration authorises the institution to commence or continue the development of physical facilities, assemble academic resources, and submit academic programmes for consideration and approval by ZIMCHE,” said Professor Dzvimbo.

However, the university will only be permitted to recruit students once it has received specific approval from ZIMCHE. It must also apply for final registration before the provisional period expires by submitting the necessary forms and fees.

The establishment of the University of Matopo is a significant step in expanding higher education opportunities in Matabeleland South. It reinforces efforts to enhance access to quality learning in the region and is expected to have a positive impact on the community.

Plans are already underway to open the university’s doors in August, with an initial enrollment of 400 students. The university will operate from the church’s Mtshabezi Mission Bible College and will offer various faculties spread across three of the church’s institutions: Mtshabezi, Wanezi, and Matopo Missions.