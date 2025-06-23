Ghana Partners UAE To Build $1 Billion AI Hub

Ghana has signed a USD$1 Billion deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to construct an AI Innovation Hub In Ningo-Prampram, which has been duped the biggest and first ever in Africa. This is part of the country’s efforts to position itself as the next Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hub in West Africa and an attempt to optimise information in the continent and raise a sense of awareness on this project in Ghana.

The hub is a product of a partnership between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates led by Ports Customs Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and G42. PCFC is part of DP World and G42 is one of the leading AI firms in the World.

Consequently, Ghana’s Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PCFC to implant the project.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the Group Chairman of PCFC and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, signed on behalf of his country, while Samuel Nartey George, Ghana’s Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, signed on behalf of the Ghanian government.

Mr. George stated in his speech that President John Mahama’s goal of making Ghana the next AI powerhouse in West Africa included the Innovation powerhouse, which would be supported by PCFC.

In line with the vision to position Ghana as the AI hub in West Africa, President Mahama is also said to have launched a 1 million Coders programme to equip the youth with technology and AI skills.

“And for us, as you train a million coders, you need to have jobs for these coders. Now how do you attract the jobs? And this is where PCFC and G42 come in,”

said the minister, indicating that the partners were influenced by the 1 million Coders Programme and decided to establish the Innovation Hub in Ghana.

Amongst many of the benefits of the project, one is that the Innovation Hub will help create jobs for young people because the technology and AI companies operating there would hire locals instead of bringing in foreign workers.

In his speech, Sultan Sulayem added that thoughts currently controlled the world.

According to him, Ghana might follow in the Western world’s technological lead and the Innovation Hub will significantly contribute to Ghana’s development of the required AI and technology skills as well as the creation of jobs for young people.

He claimed that DP World, a top logistics and supply chain company with operations in 70 countries, was well-positioned to carry out the project.