Data Expiry Sparks Debate in SA

The issue of data expiry has sparked a heated debate in South Africa, with mobile network operators (MNOs) facing scrutiny from Parliament. MNOs argue that data expiry is necessary for network capacity and resource allocation, while critics claim it’s an unfair practice prioritizing profits over customer needs.

MNOs say data expiry helps them predict usage and avoid overbuilding infrastructure. Critics counter that unused data doesn’t occupy network capacity in real-time and that expiry is more about protecting profits. Some suggest MNOs adopt customer-friendly approaches like rollover data or flexible throttling models.

As technology advances, MNOs may find better ways to manage demand and provide value to customers. For now, consumers must understand their data plans and make informed decisions about usage. The debate highlights the need for MNOs to balance network efficiency with customer needs.