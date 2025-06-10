FlySafair Launches AI Travel Assistant Lindi to Transform Customer Experience

South African budget airline FlySafair has entered the artificial intelligence (AI) space with the launch of Lindi, an AI-powered travel assistant designed to streamline customer interactions and redefine air travel convenience.

Available 24/7 via WhatsApp, Lindi can book flights for solo passengers, update names or seats, and provide detailed trip information reducing call centre queues and putting digital control into passengers’ hands. The move positions FlySafair among a growing list of companies embracing AI to enhance customer journeys.

“AI and Lindi provide an opportunity to offer what is effectively a free private travel assistant to each customer at scale,” said Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. “We are excited about building on her potential to enhance our customer services.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

Built by global tech firm Stubber, Lindi is part of a wider trend where AI assistants are being integrated into digital solutions across industries such as banking, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, offering efficiency gains and personalised user experiences.

Guy Duncan, managing director of Stubber, said Lindi showcases “the potential of AI in delivering exceptional customer service and next-level business process automation.”

FlySafair believes AI will enable it to offer affordable, fast, and user-friendly travel assistance, especially for customers who rely heavily on mobile platforms. With the airline operating in a region where digital innovation is rapidly accelerating, the rollout of Lindi signals a shift toward accessible tech-driven aviation services.

“AI and Lindi provide an opportunity to offer what is effectively a free private travel assistant to each customer at scale,” said Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. “We are excited about building on her potential to enhance our customer services.”

Built by global tech firm Stubber, Lindi is part of a wider trend where AI assistants are being integrated into digital solutions across industries such as banking, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, offering efficiency gains and personalised user experiences.

Guy Duncan, managing director of Stubber, said Lindi showcases “the potential of AI in delivering exceptional customer service and next-level business process automation.”

FlySafair believes AI will enable it to offer affordable, fast, and user-friendly travel assistance, especially for customers who rely heavily on mobile platforms. With the airline operating in a region where digital innovation is rapidly accelerating, the rollout of Lindi signals a shift toward accessible tech-driven aviation services.