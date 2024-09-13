First Zimbabwe Elephant Cull Since 1988 Considered – Nyoni

By Ross Moyo

Minister of Environment Sithembiso Nyoni has told lawmakers at the New Parliament building in Mount Hampden, north of the capital Harare, of returning to its first cull of elephants since their last in 1988.

Speaking to Parliament Minister Nyoni confirmed that, Discussions are under way about culling some elephants and providing the dried meat,

“to some communities that need the protein,” she said.

After almost Four Decades, the Southern

African nation has 130 tons of elephant ivory in stocks and according to Nyoni,

“Zimbabwe last conducted an elephant cull back in 1988.”

Most elephantls are found in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park where Zimbabwe is considering culling elephants for the first time since 1988 and using the meat to feed people who have been affected by a crippling drought, the cabinet minister confirmed.

“Zimbabwe has more elephants than we need” and more than its forests can support, the Environment Minister further added.