Stanbic Donates Autoclaves Worth US$80 000

Leading banking and financial services group in Africa Stanbic Bank made a significant contribution to Zimbabwe’s public health sector by donating autoclaves worth $80,000 to four major hospitals.

These autoclaves will be used for sterilizing vital medical equipment, ensuring high standards of health control.The hospitals that benefited from this generous donation are:–

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals

Sally Mugabe Hospital

Victoria Chitepo Hospital

Ingutsheni Hospital

According to Solomon Nyanhongo, Stanbic Bank’s chief executive, this initiative demonstrates the bank’s commitment to supporting public health institutions and enhancing the well-being of Zimbabweans .

“The autoclaves will be utilized in various departments, including the laboratory section, pediatric wing, and operating theaters, to ensure the safe and effective sterilization of medical instruments.

This donation is particularly significant, as it addresses a critical need in Zimbabwe’s healthcare ecosystem. The autoclaves will not only improve sterilization processes but also boost turnaround times and prevent cross-contamination”.