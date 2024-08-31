First Lady, NetOne Partnering Vaakafya & XMarketplace Deploys 14 Telemedicine Booths

By Ross Moyo

The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Auxilia Mnangangwa, NetOne in partnership with ZimSmart, have facilitated the deployment of, “14 Telemedicine booths in communities,” which are powered by the Vaakafya Batsi Health and XMarketplace.

This represents a significant step forward in leveraging technology to revolutionize healthcare accessibility and delivery in Zimbabwe by the philanthropic First Lady and one of Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications giant, NetOne, which has taken the opportunity to showcase their recently launched service as it unveiled its cutting-edge Telemedicine product at the prestigious ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Show which is set for closure today.

NetOne Chief Commercial Officer, Learnmore Musunda explained how the innovation from his organisation has changed the complexion of the healthcare industry.

“Our health product aims to revolutionize the way patients, doctors, and healthcare providers interact by offering a comprehensive platform that seamlessly connects them in a user-friendly manner.”

To fully execute the innovative offering which is the First Lady’s brain child, these technologies ride on the NetOne network and take advantage of the Mobile Network operator’s MNOs wide coverage.