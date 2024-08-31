“Telehealth or Telemedicine is like Bringing the Doctor to you,” A Game Changer – Musunda

By Ross Moyo

NetOne Chief Commercial Officer CCO Learnmore Musunda has weighed in that the latest Telehealth or Telemedicine that Zimbabwe’s second largest Telcos has been instrumental in making a reality is the game changer and indeed new if not only game in town, where you bring the doctor to you, wherever you are instead of you having to look for a ride to go see the doctor in person.

The NetOne boss had the courtesy of making these revelations at the ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Show during the Telemedicine launch.

In an era where digital health solutions are becoming increasingly essential, NetOne’s telehealth platform stands out for its innovative features and intuitive design.

“Telehealth or Telemedicine is like bringing the doctor to you, minus the waiting room magazines. It’s a game-changer in healthcare, allowing patients to connect with medical professionals remotely. Think of it as Face Timing with your doc, but with a bit more medical jargon”, said the Chief Commercial Officer Musunda.

Musunda added that the First Lady of Zimbabwe played a role in making this Telehealth a possibility,

“After wide consultative meetings with Her Excellencey the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr A. Mnangagwa, we deployed teams to come up with the innovations you see today.’’