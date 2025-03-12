Expo 2025 Osaka website, app launched

Zimbabwe yesterday launched the Expo 2025 Osaka Zimbabwe Pavillion website and mobile application, a key step in ensuring the country’s story is told powerfully and accurately, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Albert Chimbindi, has said.

He was speaking at the event attended by tourism stakeholders and Government officials in Harare.

“The role of the media in amplifying our message, both locally and internationally, is critical to building awareness and excitement ahead of the country’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka,” he said. By Ropafadzo Mashawi “Through these platforms, website and mobile app, Zimbabwe will be presented as a nation of opportunity, progress, and innovation. “These platforms will not only enhance visibility but also enable interactive engagement with potential investors, tourists, and business partners worldwide.”

With preparations for the Expo 2025 Osaka now at an advanced stage, Zimbabwe is preparing to showcase its commitment to sustainable growth and innovation while aiming to attract investment, promote its rich cultural heritage, and highlight its natural resources.

The Expo 2025 runs from April 13 to October 13, under the theme, “Designing future society for our lives”.

The theme aligns with the country’s vision for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Ambassador Chimbindi emphasized the vital role of tourism in Zimbabwe’s economy, saying it contributes significantly to job creation and GDP growth.

He added that Zimbabwe’s participation in the Expo underscores its commitment to becoming a key player on the global stage by fostering a business-friendly environment and promoting international investment, trade, and tourism.

“Through Expo 2025 Osaka, we will not only showcase our unique tourism offerings but also position Zimbabwe as a must-visit destination for international travellers,” he said.

He highlighted attractions such as Mosi oa Tunya (Victoria Falls), Great Zimbabwe, and Hwange National Park.

The Expo also provides an opportunity to showcase Zimbabwe’s commitment to sustainable tourism development and strategic partnerships within the sector.

Mr Hiroyuki Kumagai, the deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Japan, underscored the potential of the tourism sector in fostering sustainable development in Zimbabwe.