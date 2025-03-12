ITCON Zimbabwe 2025: Empowering Organizations with Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Strategies

The ITCON Zimbabwe 2025, organized by ManageEngine and Axis Solutions, brought together a diverse array of financial institutions, corporations, and government entities to explore the latest advancements in IT service management (ITSM), cybersecurity, and hybrid IT environments.





The event, which saw participation from prominent organizations such as FBC Bank, Innbucks, ZIMRA, EcoCash, Econet and severalothers, underscored the critical importance of cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world.

The event was designed to educate and equip attendees with the tools and strategies necessary to safeguard their IT landscapes against evolving cyber threats. With a focus on reimagining ITSM, securing endpoints, managing hybrid IT environments, and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for full-stack observability, the event provided a comprehensive roadmap for organizations to future-proof their operations. The ManageEngine team made some presentations which gave insights, highlighting how financial institutions and other companies stand to benefit from the knowledge imparted.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

The event kicked off with a presentation on reimagining IT service management (ITSM) through secure practices and powerful workflows using ManageEngine’s ServiceDesk Plus. The speaker emphasized the need for organizations to adopt ITSM solutions that not only streamline operations but also integrate robust security measures to protect sensitive data.

For financial institutions like FBC Bank and digital payment platforms such as EcoCash, the presentation highlighted the importance of automating routine IT tasks while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

By leveraging ServiceDesk Plus, organizations can enhance their incident management, problem resolution, and change management processes, all while maintaining a secure IT environment. The session also showcased how customizable workflows can help organizations adapt to unique business needs, ensuring seamless service delivery even in the face of growing cybersecurity challenges.

The second presentation focused on securing endpoints, which are often the most vulnerable points in an organization’s IT infrastructure. With the rise of remote work and the proliferation of devices, endpoints have become a prime target for cyberattacks. The ManageEngine team introduced Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) as a comprehensive solution for managing and securing endpoints across diverse environments.

For companies like Innbucks and Econet, which handle vast amounts of customer data, the session provided actionable insights into implementing UEM to monitor, manage, and secure devices in real-time.

The presentation also highlighted the importance of endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities, which enable organizations to identify and mitigate threats before they escalate. By adopting UEM, financial institutions and other organizations can ensure that their endpoints are not only secure but also compliant with industry standards.

As organizations increasingly adopt hybrid IT environments, managing Active Directory (AD) and Microsoft 365 has become a complex challenge. The third presentation addressed this issue head-on, offering strategies for seamlessly integrating on-premises and cloud-based systems.

For government entities like ZIMRA and large corporations such as Econet, the session provided valuable guidance on managing user identities, enforcing access controls, and ensuring data security across hybrid environments.

The presenter emphasized the importance of leveraging tools that provide centralized management and visibility, enabling IT teams to detect and respond to potential threats more effectively. By adopting a hybrid approach to AD and Microsoft 365 management, organizations can achieve greater flexibility and scalability while maintaining a strong security posture.

The fourth presentation delved into the concept of full-stack observability and its role in simplifying IT operations. With the increasing complexity of IT environments, organizations need tools that provide end-to-end visibility into their systems, applications, and networks. The ManageEngine team demonstrated how AI-driven observability solutions can help organizations identify and resolve issues before they impact business operations.

For most organizations that were in attendance, the session unveiled the importance of proactive monitoring and analytics in ensuring uninterrupted service delivery. By harnessing the power of AI, organizations can gain deeper insights into their IT infrastructure, predict potential bottlenecks, and optimize performance.

The final presentation of the day focused on the overarching theme of IT security, emphasizing the need for a holistic approach to safeguarding IT landscapes.

The speaker outlined a multi-layered security strategy that encompasses network security, data protection, threat intelligence, and incident response.

For organizations which handle sensitive financial and personal data, the session provided a comprehensive framework for building a resilient security posture. The presentation also highlighted the importance of employee training and awareness in preventing cyberattacks, as human error remains one of the leading causes of security breaches. By adopting a proactive and multi-faceted approach to IT security, organizations can mitigate risks and ensure the continuity of their operations.

The ITCON Zimbabwe 2025 was more than just a series of presentations; it was a platform for collaboration, learning, and innovation. Attendees left the event with a wealth of knowledge and practical strategies to enhance their IT and cybersecurity practices.