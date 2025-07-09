Zimpost Partners Satewave To Launch Affordable Low-KYC Phones

In an effort to boost digital inclusion in the country, Zimpost has partnered with Satewave Technologies to sell Low-KYC smartphones, MiFi devices, and solar systems.

Speaking exclusively to TechnoMag, ZimPost Marketing General Manager Mrs. Venencia Sigauke said the initiative is aimed at enhancing access to smartphones while ensuring responsible payment practices.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

“… we want to improve access to ICT gadgets in Zimbabwe. And what we have done is we have got a low KYC for phones and solar systems.”

Under the new plan, customers can acquire a smartphone for an initial deposit, followed by manageable weekly payments. The embedded locking system will automatically disable the phone if a payment is missed, prompting users to settle their dues to regain access. Customers can make payments through mobile platforms like EcoCash or at local post offices.

“We only require to see your ID and one of your statements for mobile transactions, be it EcoCash or One Wallet. We can then be able to see that you are someone who is able to raise only $5 a week. And thereafter, if you take an A35 phone for $100, what it means is you pay only an initial deposit of $27. Thereafter, you’ll be paying $5 a week.”

The phones and the solar system are equipped with an embedded locking system that disables the device if the buyer fails to meet payment deadlines.

“You have to now come to the post office for them to unlock it for you and then start making your payments again,” said Mrs. Sigauke.

This initiative is designed to empower individuals who may not have traditional employment but possess a steady source of income, such as informal traders. By lowering barriers to access, Zimpost aims to foster digital inclusion across Zimbabwe.

The program, which began in Harare, is set to expand to other cities, including Bulawayo, within the coming weeks.

Zimpost has expressed optimism that this initiative will not only enhance technology access but also improve financial literacy among users, ultimately contributing to economic growth in the region. With this innovative approach, Zimpost and Satewave are paving the way for a more connected and financially responsible society.