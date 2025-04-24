National Venture Capital Fund Unveils Funding for Equity for Zimbabwe Startups

The National Venture Capital Fund, launched in January, is already turning heads at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) by backing local start-ups through equity partnerships steering clear of the traditional loan-based model that often limits youth-led ventures.

Speaking at the ZITF Innovators Forum, Tino Kambasha, CEO of the National Venture Capital Fund of Zimbabwe, highlighted the need to shift from traditional funding models to more inclusive, scalable solutions that meet young innovators where they are often rich in ideas but lacking access to capital.

“We exist to support students, innovators, and start-ups, those who’ve always had great ideas, but no one willing to bet on them”, he said.

By Ruvarashe Gora

With ZIG108 million allocated from the national budget, the fund has hit the ground running. But instead of dishing out loans, it takes equity in businesses and grows with them, ensuring sustainability and long-term commitment.

“Our job is to believe in the future,” Kambasha said. “We get into your business. If we invest $10,000 and you grow into a million-dollar company, and we own 10%, that’s a win for both of us. We don’t give handouts, we build value together.”

The fund is already supporting three promising projects which includes a tomato dehydration initiative by NUST students that extends shelf life to 18 months, a telehealthcare platform that aims to “Uber-ise” healthcare in rural areas, and electric three-wheeler scooters for women under Mobility Africa, now operational in Wedza, and Chipinge.

Kambasha emphasized that the fund is also open to partnerships with development banks, NGOs, and pension funds, tapping into various ecosystems to unlock capital and technical support.

“We know the ground. We live here. So we’re able to build relevant, community-driven portfolios,” he said.

He described the atmosphere at the forum as “electric,” praising the creativity and diversity of ideas on display, from biomass energy solutions to agri-tech and waste processing chemicals. “Innovation is not just tech, it’s how we reimagine everything from food systems to mining, to even art,” said Kambusha

The fund has positioned itself as a hands-on, inclusive vehicle for national transformation, targeting real impact over mere financial returns.

“We’re an open door,” Kambasha said. “We’re here to walk with you from concept to commercial success.”