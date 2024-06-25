Econet lnternet Usage Growth Shrinks

Mobile Network Operator Econet Wireless recorded the least growth in internet usage during the first quarter of 2024, while other mobile players recorded a surge in mobile Internet/data traffic.

Subscribers within the network are slowly shying away from their service provision, with significant attitude change of online activity.

According to the first quarter report by Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Econet recorded the least growth of 11.78 percent while Netone records biggest jump of 93.99% growth in traffic, followed by 24.77% registered by Telecel.

The growth in mobile and data traffic has been an ongoing trend as users continue to shift from consumption of voice centric services to data centric services, coupled with increased expansion of digital services, remote working, online learning, growing Internet connectivity and streaming services amongst other factors.

In this digital age of mass online transactions and communication, it must be worrying for the biggest network in terms of subscriber base to register the least growth over its competitors in the same environment.