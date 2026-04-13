Econet Infrastructure Company Zimbabwe (Econet InfraCo) has unveiled plans to develop a luxury resort in Victoria Falls as it moves to diversify its portfolio into the high-end tourism sector.

The development branded Vic Falls Lifestyle will comprise 40 residential villas supported by premium amenities, including restaurants, wellness centres and sports facilities.

Econet InfraCo Chief Executive Officer Fayaz King said the project marks a significant milestone for Zimbabwe’s upscale tourism market.

He also added that the resort will be designed to meet top-tier international hospitality standards comparable to leading global destinations.

King also said the development will also feature a 10-bed private hospital offering emergency and dental services tailored to high-end clientele, a move aimed at enhancing convenience and safety for both residents and visitors.

He highlighted that the resort will be a gated community with round-the-clock security, targeting investors and tourists seeking exclusivity, privacy and a secure environment.

The company’s expansion into tourism reflects a broader strategy to leverage Zimbabwe’s growing appeal as a premium travel destination.

Econet InfraCo, which is listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange and operates under a United States dollar-denominated framework, has an estimated valuation of around US$1 billion.

Investments such as Vic Falls Lifestyle could strengthen Zimbabwe’s competitiveness in the regional tourism market.

The project is also expected to contribute to local economic development through job creation, increased foreign currency inflows and the promotion of ancillary services in the tourism value chain.

Victoria Falls remains one of Africa’s leading tourist attractions, drawing international visitors for its natural heritage and increasingly for luxury experiences.