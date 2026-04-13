4,000 students have registered for the Zimbabwe–Russia Cybersecurity Education Program , marking a major milestone in efforts to strengthen the country’s digital skills base and bolster national resilience against rising cyber threats.

Speaking on the programme’s progress, Redzone CyberZim CEO Mr Samir Popatlal said the initiative was born out of strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening the country’s cyber defense capacity.

The program followed engagements in late 2024 between international cybersecurity stakeholders and the Government of Zimbabwe, which identified gaps and opportunities in the country’s digital security landscape.

An agreement was later formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding signed in August 2025, which also paved way for the launch of the CyberED program in September2025.

“The program initially targeted 1,000 students, but on the first day alone we received 1,800 applications, today, we have around 4,000 registered students,” said Popatlal.

He further said that enrollment has been managed in phases to maintain quality training, with hundreds already advancing through different levels.

The cybersecurity training initiative is gaining momentum, with thousands of young people enrolling and hundreds already progressing into advanced levels and employment opportunities.

A total of 799 participants have graduated from the intermediate Cyber Pro course, while close to 100 have progressed into specialised cybersecurity assessment programs.

The initiative builds on Zimbabwe’s broader digital transformation strategy, which includes expanding e-government services, promoting digital financial inclusion and strengthening national ICT infrastructure.

Mr Popatlal also said the program is not only equipping students with theoretical knowledge but also linking them to practical, income generating opportunities.

He also said that in January organisers introduced a platform designed to allow participants to tackle real-world cybersecurity challenges, with some already earning from their work.

“We now have 29 people on the program earning money through solving real cybersecurity problems,” Popatlal said.

One participant, who studied finance at university, has since transitioned into cybersecurity and secured a full-time role with a Rural District Council after completing an internship.

“He is now ranked number six in Africa in terms of cybersecurity performance,” said Popatlal.

Zimbabwe has increasingly prioritised cybersecurity as digital adoption grows across sectors.

Previous reports have shown that rising use of mobile money platforms, online government services and digital infrastructure has heightened the need for robust cyber defense systems.

Hon. Tatenda Mavetera has previously warned that cyber threats, including ransomware attacks and financial system breaches, are increasing globally and that Zimbabwe must proactively train its workforce to respond.

This program is part of a deliberate effort to ensure Zimbabwe develops its own cybersecurity experts, so as to defend the digital economy.

The CyberED initiative, which aims to train up to 10,000 Zimbabweans, is expected to play a central role in achieving that goal, while it continue to produce skilled professionals capable of protecting the country’s digital systems.