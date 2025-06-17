Econet CEO Apologizes for Network Challenges

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has issued a formal apology to its customers and channel partners for network challenges that affected access to data services last week. In a statement signed by Econet Deputy CEO, Roy Chimanikire, the company acknowledged the disruption and assured customers that normal service has been fully restored.

“We sincerely apologise to our valued customers, channel partners and stakeholders for the service disruption resulting from a technical fault in our network infrastructure,” Mr Chimanikire said. “The disruption affected access to data connectivity and related services for some of our customers.”

The network issues, which started around mid-day on Thursday and lasted until Saturday afternoon, caused inconvenience to many customers. However, Econet has since restored normal service across all its service categories.

“Normal service has since been fully restored across all our service categories,” Mr Chimanikire said. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank our valued customers and channel partners for their patience and continued support.”

Econet’s apology and commitment to transparency demonstrate its dedication to providing reliable services to its customers. As the country’s largest telecommunications and technology company, Econet’s swift response to the issue is a testament to its focus on customer satisfaction.