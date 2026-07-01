Artificial intelligence company Anthropic will restore global access to its flagship Claude Fable 5 model on July 1 after the United States lifted export controls that had temporarily blocked access to users worldwide.

The company announced that Claude Fable 5 will once again be available through Claude.ai, the Claude Platform, Claude Code and Claude Cowork, ending a suspension that began on June 12 when the US government imposed export restrictions on the model.

Anthropic said it had initially blocked access for all users, regardless of nationality or location, because the export controls took effect immediately and the company had no reliable way to verify users’ nationalities in real time. Rather than risk violating the regulations, it temporarily disabled access to the model globally.

The restrictions were lifted on June 30, allowing Anthropic to resume worldwide availability beginning July 1. The company said users on Pro, Max, Team and selected Enterprise plans will be able to use Claude Fable 5 within a temporary allocation of up to 50 percent of their weekly usage limits until July 7, after which access will transition to a usage-credit model.

Claude Fable 5 is Anthropic’s latest generation large language model designed to perform complex reasoning, software development, scientific research, data analysis and advanced writing tasks. The model builds on previous Claude releases with improvements in coding accuracy, long-context understanding, instruction following and agentic workflows, enabling it to complete multi-step tasks with greater autonomy.

The model is accessible through Anthropic’s web interface, application programming interface (API) and developer tools, allowing businesses and software developers to integrate advanced AI capabilities into applications, enterprise systems and automated workflows.

Anthropic said availability on cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Foundry, will be restored as quickly as possible.

The company also confirmed that access to its Claude Mythos 5 model has resumed for a limited group of US organisations after receiving government approval on June 26. Anthropic said it is continuing discussions with US authorities to expand availability to additional domestic and international partners participating in its Glasswing programme.

The temporary restrictions highlighted the growing impact of US export controls on advanced artificial intelligence technologies, particularly frontier AI models regarded as strategically significant.

The restoration of Claude Fable 5 reopens access to one of the industry’s newest high-performance AI systems, allowing organizations to resume development and deployment of AI-powered applications without the uncertainty created by the earlier restrictions.