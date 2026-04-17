By Ross Moyo

Ecocash has issued a warning to its customers, urging them to be cautious of scammers.

The company advises customers to only trust information shared on their official page.

“If it’s not on our page, it’s not true,” said Ecocash in a statement.

Scammers often create fake pages or messages pretending to be Ecocash.

Customers should verify information before responding or making transactions.

Ecocash’s mobile payment solution is designed to provide secure transactions.

Users are encouraged to report suspicious activity to Ecocash’s helpline.

The company prioritizes customer security and safety.

Ecocash’s official page is the best source of information on promotions and services.

Customers should be wary of links or attachments from unverified sources.

Ecocash will never ask for sensitive information via SMS or email.

The public is advised to be cautious of unsolicited messages claiming to be from Ecocash.

Ecocash is committed to protecting its customers from scams.

The company encourages customers to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity.

For more information, customers can visit Ecocash’s official website or contact their helpline.