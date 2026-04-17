Roblox has announced a broad overhaul of its account system and safety settings for users under 16, introducing two age-based account types and expanded parental controls aimed at limiting content and communication for younger players.

The Chief Executive Officer David Baszucki said Roblox Kids accounts for ages 5 to 8 and Roblox Select accounts for ages 9 to 15 will begin rolling out in early June, matching age-verified users with updated catalogs of thousands of approved games.

The changes combine age verification, content ratings, moderation and enhanced parental controls into a unified system.

Roblox Kids accounts will allow access only to games rated Minimal or Mild that pass a three-step review process, with all communications disabled by default and a distinct background color to indicate the account type.

Roblox Select accounts will permit games rated up to Moderate, with existing communication settings unchanged and a separate visual design marking the age group.

Users who complete Roblox’s age verification system, or whose age is confirmed by a parent, will be automatically assigned to the correct category.

Users will transition from Roblox Kids to Roblox Select at age 9 and to standard accounts at age 16.

Unverified accounts will be limited to lower-rated games and have communications disabled.

Roblox said games for users under 16 will be selected through an ongoing evaluation process that includes developer identity checks, expanded content review and stricter limits on mature material.

Developers must verify their identity, enable two-step verification and maintain an active subscription to qualify.

The platform will apply content labels such as Minimal, Mild and Moderate, and exclude games involving sensitive topics, social hangouts or free-form drawing.

Existing moderation systems, including AI scanning and real-time evaluation, will continue alongside the new process.

Roblox is also expanding parental controls, allowing caregivers to block games, manage chat settings and approve restricted content through age 15, while maintaining visibility into gameplay and social activity.

The company said it plans to adopt the International Age Rating Coalition framework later this year, aligning with systems such as ESRB and PEGI.

Baszucki said the updates are part of efforts to strengthen safety and provide age-appropriate experiences while giving parents more control.

Roblox said the changes will not affect users 16 and older and that most popular games for younger audiences will remain available at launch.

Roblox is a widely used online platform and game creation system that features millions of user-generated experiences, often called a “digital playground” or metaverse, it enables users to play games, interact through avatars, and design their own games using Roblox Studio.