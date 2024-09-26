DSTV Cracks Down On Streaming Pirate ln Major Raid

MultiChoice’s Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) anti-piracy unit, in collaboration with law enforcement, has successfully dismantled an illegal streaming operation in Worcester, Western Cape. The operation, conducted on September 19, 2024, led to the arrest of an individual accused of distributing login credentials to provide unauthorized access to DSTV’s premium content.

The arrested individual appeared in court on September 20, facing serious charges under both the Copyright Act and the Cybercrimes Act of 2020. After the hearing, the accused was granted bail.

In a statement, MultiChoice emphasized the severity of the charges, citing violations of the Cybercrimes Act. “Providing illegal access to premium content undermines the entire industry, and we are committed to protecting our subscribers and partners from such unlawful activities,” said a representative from MultiChoice.

This raid marks a significant victory in DSTV’s ongoing battle against piracy, signaling a continued effort to safeguard its intellectual property and combat cybercrime.