SMEs International Expo Set To Empower Small Businesses With Artificial lntelligence

All is set for the 14th Edition of the SMEs International Expo, scheduled to take place from October 2nd to 5th at the Monomotapa Hotel Gardens in Harare, this annual event serves as a premier platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporate organizations to showcase their products and services while fostering collaboration and partnerships and It provides a strategic opportunity for businesses to increase brand visibility, build synergies, and expand their market presence.

The Expo is a vital platform for both emerging entrepreneurs and established corporations, aiming to facilitate networking and partnership opportunities between SMEs and larger enterprises. The associated Business Conference, a key feature of the Expo, offers a valuable space for industry leaders, investors, and business partners to connect, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations. With participants from the SADC region and beyond, the event promotes cross-border partnerships and expands business opportunities for Zimbabwean SMEs.

This year’s Expo is being held under the theme,“Accelerating Productivity with New Technologies & Artificial Intelligence”. The focus on AI and cutting-edge technologies reflects the need for SMEs to adapt and innovate in today’s rapidly changing business landscape. By equipping participants with knowledge about how these technologies can enhance productivity and competitiveness, the Expo is positioned to help businesses stay ahead of the curve.

A significant emphasis has also been placed on empowering women and youth. The Expo will offer targeted sessions that demonstrate how these groups can harness the power of AI and emerging technologies to improve the ease of doing business and accelerate growth. Given the growing concerns about youth involvement in unproductive or harmful activities, the event seeks to channel their energies into entrepreneurial and developmental pursuits, offering them tools to succeed in the digital economy.

Beyond individual business growth, the Expo has broader objectives of influencing policy, driving economic development, and shaping social change in Zimbabwe. By promoting thought leadership and encouraging dialogue among policymakers, the event aims to influence policies that benefit the SME sector. Exhibitors and attendees alike will gain valuable insights into market trends, best practices, and technological advancements that are shaping the future of business.

Aligned with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy and its vision to become an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, the Expo plays a critical role in promoting SME growth and capacity building.

The event’s focus on building the skills and capabilities of Zimbabwe’s SMEs contributes to the broader agenda of economic empowerment and sustainable development. Participants will also have the chance to interact with key policymakers, gaining a better understanding of regulatory frameworks that impact their operations.

This year’s Expo has drawn exhibitors from across the SADC region and beyond, positioning it as a key event for promoting intra-African trade and attracting foreign direct investment. By engaging with international partners, Zimbabwe’s SMEs have the potential to tap into global markets, unlocking new avenues for growth.

The accompanying Annual Business Conference, scheduled for October 3rd and 4th, will feature discussions on critical topics such as leveraging emerging technologies for business growth, scalability lessons from AI across the region and the globe, and the impact of generative AI on business success. Business leaders will gain actionable insights into how technology can be a catalyst for navigating challenges and driving business transformation.

The promises to be an event that not only empowers businesses with the knowledge, tools, and networks they need to succeed but also drives the conversation around the future of business in Zimbabwe and beyond. It is a must-attend for anyone looking to stay competitive in the digital age.